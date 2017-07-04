Police: 2-year-old girl pulled from pool dies

Police say a 2-year-old girl who was placed on life support after she was pulled from a Connecticut pool has died.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez says the girl died Sunday night at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police say the girl was pulled from a pool at a Bridgeport home by her mother around 2:30 p.m. Friday. They say the girl's mother performed CPR until first responders arrived.

Police Chief A.J. Perez said Friday the near-drowning appears to have been an accident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.