Man arrested for April shooting of Hartford firefighter

Jesus Perez was arrested for shooting a Hartford firefighter in Rocky Hill. (WFSB/State police)

A man from Hartford faces charges for shooting a firefighter in Rocky Hill back in April.

According to state police, Jesus Perez, 37, was taken into custody on Monday.

The incident happened on April 20 in the parking lot of the Belamose Business Park in Rocky Hill.

Rocky Hill police responded to the scene for a report of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found a man who was seriously hurt.

The victim was later identified as Jimmy Ngo, whom Captain Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department confirmed was one of his department's firefighters.

Police determined there was no threat to the community.

State police took over the investigation and eventually developed Perez as the suspect.

They applied for and were granted an arrest warrant.

Perez was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers charged him with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Perez is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on July 5.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.