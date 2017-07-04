Parking lots at state parks close after being filled to capacity

State parks began filling to capacity early Tuesday morning.

Here are the parks that have reached the capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection:

Mount Tom State Park in Washington Depot

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Miller's Pond State Park in Durham

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington was off limits to swimmers, but still open for business, according to DEEP.

