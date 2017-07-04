Parking lots at state parks close after being filled to capacity - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Parking lots at state parks close after being filled to capacity

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

State parks began filling to capacity early Tuesday morning.

Here are the parks that have reached the capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection:

  • Mount Tom State Park in Washington Depot
  • Quaddick State Park in Thompson
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Miller's Pond State Park in Durham
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington was off limits to swimmers, but still open for business, according to DEEP.

