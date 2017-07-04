Boombox parade continues in Willimantic

The unique tradition of the Boom Box Parade continued to grow in Willimantic on Tuesday.

32 years ago when Willimantic couldn't put a parade together WILIAM Radio and morning host Wayne Norman, sporty dressed in the back seat of a gorgeous 57 Chevy, mustered "the people" to parade with patriotic music played over the stations air-wave as they marched up Main Street carrying boom boxes.

"It's the people's parade. Anyone can be in the parade and you can decorate your float any how. You know it's just got no rules," director of recreation Tara Calistoga said.

That's what people love about this parade. Sure there are fire trucks and politicians marching to the beat, but who can beat a fire eater or General George Washington crossing the Delaware River?

Paul Ashton, of Willimantic, has been marching for years carrying this banner made by the parade's founder Kathy Clarke.

"You have to see it to sort of really get what it's about. You're going to have people of all stripes politically, spiritually, environmentally, culturally, we are all together," Ashton said.

Others said it highlights what is so great about America.

"This is amazing. It's great. Celebrating the 4th of July. It's a great nation. I like it," Willimantic resident Alberto Loarca said.

