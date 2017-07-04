Boombox parade to step off in Willimantic

It's a tradition that dates back to the 1980s.

Tuesday, Willimantic's 32nd annual W.I.L.I. AM Boombox Parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

Organizers said it began in 1986 when no marching band could be found for Windham's annual Memorial Day Parade.

Instead, residents took up their boomboxes to march in the area's Fourth of July parade several weeks later.

Local radio station W.I.L.I AM provided the marching band music live of the airwaves and the tradition continued every year ever since.

Now, thousand of people march with boomboxes and other portable music devices.

For more information, head to the event's website here.

