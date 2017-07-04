Connecticut airmen return home on Fourth of July

More than two dozen airmen from the National Guard returned to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy's office said 27 airmen from the Connecticut National Guard's 103rd Air Wing spent five months overseas in the Middle East.

They are part of a unit of 300 airmen that are returning from a mission in several phases.

In February, about 300 airmen from the unit were deployed overseas in an expeditionary combat support role under the command of Lt. Colonel Stephen Gwinn.

The airmen arrived at the Bradley Air National Guard Base, 103rd Airlift Wing, in East Granby around 12 p.m.

See photos of their return here.

