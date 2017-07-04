Connecticut airmen to return home on Fourth of July

More than two dozen airmen from the National Guard will be returning to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy's office said 27 airmen from the Connecticut National Guard's 103rd Air Wing have spent five months overseas in the Middle East.

They are part of a unit of 300 airmen who are returning from their mission in several phases.

In February, about 300 airmen from the unit were deployed overseas in an expeditionary combat support role under the command of Lt. Colonel Stephen Gwinn.

The airmen are scheduled to arrive at the Bradley Air National Guard Base, 103rd Airlift Wing, in East Granby around 11 a.m.

Stream their return live here.

