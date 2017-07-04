Connecticut DMV offices closed for July Fourth holiday

Offices for the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles are closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

The agency says it will reopen its regional service centers and major service offices on Wednesday, beginning at 7:45 a.m.

AAA offices will also be closed Tuesday in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Plainville, Waterford and West Hartford.

They are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday to process renewals for driver licenses and non-driver identification cards.

Customers can visit the DMV's website for a full list of offices and hours.

