Convicted felon found with crack pipe, gun while asleep behind the wheel

A man Bethel police called a convicted felon was found asleep behind the wheel of a running car with a crack pipe hidden between his legs.

Police said they arrested Antonio Veiga on a number of charges.

They said they were first called to Hunting Ridge Lane just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for a suspicious vehicle complaint.

When they arrived, they said they found a driver sleeping in the car.

They said they found a glass pipe commonly used for smoking crack cocaine between his legs. A search of the vehicle also found another crack pipe.

They found a gram of crack, a marijuana smoking pipe and a handgun in a bag under the driver's seat.

Police later determined that Veiga had a suspended license and as a convicted felon is prohibited from having a handgun.

Police said he also had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

He was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, criminal possession of a firearm and failure to appear in court.

He was held on bonds totaling $60,000.

Veiga faced a judge in Danbury Superior Court on Monday.

