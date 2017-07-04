PD: 75-year-old woman in critical condition after pit bull attack

A woman was attacked by a pit bull in New Haven on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A woman was in critical condition after police said she was attacked by a pit bull at her home in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Hubinger Street. Police said a woman in her 70s, who has not been identified, was "attacked by a pit-bull dog in the yard of her home."

The woman was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said, at last check, she was in critical condition.

The owner of the pit bull also lives in the same home, police said. When the tenant tried to introduce the dogs to the elderly landlord, according to eyewitnesses, the pit bull went on the attack.

"It was a split decision," Jaye Crump, who fought off the dog, said. "I'm glad I helped. I would do it again. I had to get the dog off the ladies."

Crump said he and his wife heard the screams coming from the alley way. The tenant trying to get the pit bull off the victim, so he grabbed a stick and knocked the dog unconscious.

"It was terrible she looked terrible. She's 70 years old but the good part is she left conscious," Crump said.

Crump's wife Tonya works in the emergency room of a hospital, she and a nurse on the block rendered aid once the dog was put in a caged area. She just hopes the victim will now be OK.

"She has some bad wounds in particular on her head," Tonya Crump said. "The other two weren't so bad, lacerations but the one on the head was really bad."

The pit bull was "quarantined at the animal shelter," police said.

The investigation into the pit bull attack was "on-going," but police said the "dog owner has not been charged as the encounter between the dog and victim was not the result of a loose animal and was on private property."

