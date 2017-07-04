Pit bull attack seriously injures 75-year-old woman

New Haven police responded to a pit bull attack that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday.

The attack occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Hubinger Street.

Police said the 75-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had serious head and neck injuries.

Multiple emergency units responded to the scene.

