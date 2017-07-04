Beautiful weather again today then trending unsettled!

A PERFECT 4TH OF JULY!!!

Thanks to high pressure, we enjoyed an absolutely gorgeous Independence Day! Abundant sunshine sent temperatures rising into the low and middle 80s, which is spot on went compared to normal. The normal, or average, high for July 4th is 84 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Plus, the air was nice and dry with dew point temperatures in the 50s across much of the state. The humidity was a little higher in coastal sections of New London County due to a light onshore breeze.



A BEAUTIFUL MIDWEEK…

Today will be a lot like yesterday! The sky will be sunny and temperatures will reach the low and middle 80s. The air will remain dry with dew point temperatures in the 50s across most of the state. A light sea breeze will cool things down a bit in the late afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY…

High pressure will move away to the east of New England and a south or southeasterly flow will develop. A stalled frontal boundary across the Mid-Atlantic States will extend eastward into the Atlantic Ocean. This will be the focus of clouds, showers, and thunderstorms. The developing ocean flow will allow moist air to move into Southern New England. Therefore, the sky will likely become mostly cloudy and we might even see some shower activity in parts of the state tomorrow afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees, but that depends on exactly when the clouds take over.

THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY…

A wave of low pressure will develop on the front and it will track close to the Southern New England Coast Friday morning. That means there will be a good chance for showers, perhaps even a period of steadier rain later tomorrow night and Friday morning. This weak storm will slip out to sea Friday afternoon and we should begin to dry out. The sun could make an appearance before the afternoon is over. Temperatures should rise close to 80, give or take a few degrees. The air will be noticeably more humid as well.

THE WEEKEND…

Overall, the weekend is looking good. A cold front will pass through the state Saturday morning with perhaps a few isolated or scattered showers. However, Saturday afternoon looks nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. The humidity should begin to drop to more comfortable levels as the winds turn more northwesterly. We should be in good shape Saturday evening for the big fireworks displays in Hartford and at Sailfest in Groton/New London! Temperatures will drop into the 50s and lower 60s by late Saturday night as the sky becomes mainly clear as high pressure moves into the Northeast.

Sunday should be the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, fairly low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A cold front will approach New England from the north and west Monday and Tuesday. The European Model is a little faster with the front than the GFS Model. Therefore, timing the showers and thunderstorms associated with the front is difficult. For now, we’ll go with the slower GFS. Therefore, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. Plus, Tuesday should be a very warm day with highs 85-90. The humidity will be higher as well due to a southerly flow in advance of the front.

Enjoy the day!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

