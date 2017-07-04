New Milford dive team recovers body from Housatonic River

New Milford police dive team recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Housatonic River on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

Officials said the victim was a man in his mid-30s from New York.

He was swimming with his family when he went under the water.

There were no other details available on the nature of the drowning.

