New Milford dive team searching for person who possibly drowned

New Milford police are looking for a person who may have drowned in the Housatonic River.

Officials said a dive team is out on the river searching for the person.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

Police would not say how old the person was or other details surrounding the possible drowning.

