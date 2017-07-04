Barn sustains significant damage after fire

Barn catches on fire in Scotland on Tuesday. (@QVEC911)

Firefighters were battling a barn fire in Scotland on Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported at 75 Murphy Hill Road, around 5 p.m. The barn sustained significant damage in the fire.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

