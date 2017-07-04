Beginners, experts participate in Chester Road Race

Chester is usually a pretty quiet town, but it comes alive on the Fourth of July.

It’s when runners of all ages run four miles for the annual Chester Road Race. Some even run in costumes. Some run for a cause while others run for fun.

"We are doing it because we love it,” Jen Floyd, of Moodus, said.

A group started the Banner Running Group, which many are beginners.

"Just take it slow, you do what you can,” Heidi Pope, of Moodus, said.

The Chester Race brings people together of all levels. Many are beginners while some have been running this race a long time.

The Chester Race was a first for Deb Chessari, but she's definitely a runner and completed it in 40 minutes.

Water and fruit are a good way to cool down and many are already thinking about next year.

"As a parent, you want to bring your kids,” Floyd said. "My son is camping but I want to bring him next year."

