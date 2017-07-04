Man shot in Ansonia, suspect involved in police pursuit

Ansonia Police are investigating a shooting that led to a police pursuit on Tuesday evening.

Around 4 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area of North Main Street and Fourth Street.

Police found a 27-year-old male suffering from a gun shot wound to the upper body. He was brought to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw a black or dark colored Honda leaving the scene of the shooting.

Derby Police attempted to stop a car matching the description of the suspect's car. The car involved police in a pursuit to West Haven where it was involved in an accident.

The driver of the car was the only occupant, and he was transported to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Police said a handgun was found along the route of the pursuit.

The incident is under investigation. Police are not releasing the name of the suspect or victim at this time.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

