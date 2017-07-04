Kayaker injured on Farmington River

A kayaker was injured on the Farmington River on Tuesday after her kayak capsized.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, around 2:30 p.m. the kayaker capsized in the white water of the e West Branch of the Farmington River in Barkhamsted.

The 52-year-old woman, from Barkhamsted, was helped by a Good Samaritan. The Good Samaritan was tubing on the river and helped the woman get to shore.

The kayaker was brought to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. There is no word on her injuries at this time.

