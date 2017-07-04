One pedestrian killed, another seriously injured after being struck by car in Pomfret

The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
State parks began filling to capacity early Tuesday morning.More >
State parks began filling to capacity early Tuesday morning.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >
New Haven police responded to a pit bull attack that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday.More >
New Haven police responded to a pit bull attack that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday.More >
State police said they have made an arrest after a clerk was shot and killed at the Days Inn Sunday.More >
State police said they have made an arrest after a clerk was shot and killed at the Days Inn Sunday.More >
A visit to a state park in Florida turned scary for a family from Estero. Susie Ramsey and her family were visiting on June 29 when they came across a group of wild rhesus monkeys.More >
A visit to a state park in Florida turned scary for a family from Estero. Susie Ramsey and her family were visiting on June 29 when they came across a group of wild rhesus monkeys.More >
Those looking to enjoy a fireworks display on the Fourth of July can do so in New Britain on Tuesday night.More >
Those looking to enjoy a fireworks display on the Fourth of July can do so in New Britain on Tuesday night.More >
Approximately 100 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard are starting to return home.More >
Approximately 100 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard are starting to return home.More >