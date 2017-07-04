One pedestrian killed, another seriously injured after being struck by car in Pomfret

One pedestrian has been killed and another has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on Route 44 in Pomfret.

The crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications, Route 44 is closed near Route 97.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed.

State Police are on the scene investigating the incident.

