1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pomfret crash

One person was killed and one injured after a vehicle struck 2 pedestrians late Tuesday night in Pomfret.

According to officials, the accident occurred just after 11pm in the area of 564 Mashamoquet Road (Rt. 44).

The road is expected to be closed for some time while police investigate.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.