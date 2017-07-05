PD: 20-year-old man hit Waterbury officer with car

A Waterbury officer was struck by a driver who fled the scene overnight. (WFSB)

Jaquan Love was arrested for hitting an officer with his vehicle. (Waterbury police)

A Waterbury police officer was hit by a car early Wednesday morning, the driver of which then left the scene, according to officials.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday on Mark Lane.

Police said they were able to arrest the suspect, 20-year-old Jequan Love.

They said it started with a call about domestic violence at an apartment complex, one that Love wasn't even involved in. Officers had responded and were in a nearby parking lot.

According to police, officers made an attempt to talk to Love, thinking he might be the person they were looking for.

"Officers approached the vehicle, at that time, the driver, started the car and began to make evasive movements, trying to get away from the officers," said Waterbury Deputy Police Chief Fred Spagnolo.

He took off in a vehicle and hit one of the officers in the lower body as he fled.

Police said the officer actually rolled under another car to protect himself.

"The officer was very lucky, very sharp this morning," Spagnolo said. "He was able to get out of the way after he was struck. He rolled underneath another car that was in the parking lot to remain safe from the evasive movements."

The officer has been treated and released from the hospital.

State police sent a K9 unit to the scene to investigate.

Love had fled the scene in a Nissan Altima.

Love was eventually taken into custody at a home on Bateswood Avenue in Waterbury.

He faces charges of assault on an officer and reckless endangerment.

He faced a judge on Wednesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He's due back in court later this month.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.