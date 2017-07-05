Waterbury officer struck by a driver who fled

A Waterbury police officer was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which then left the scene, according to officials.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday on Mark Lane.

State police sent a K9 unit to the scene to investigate.

Few details have been released, but troopers said they are looking for someone who fled the area.

It's unclear if they found anyone.

The condition of the officer has not been released.

