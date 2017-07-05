Fireworks fire forces seven people from New Haven home

A fire on Walnut Street in New Haven was blamed on improperly disposed fireworks. (WFSB)

Firefighters in New Haven responded to two overnight fires they blamed on improperly disposed fireworks.

One of them left seven people without a place to stay.

According to fire officials, the call came in just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a fire on Walnut Street.

They said someone on the second floor of the home saw the flames outside of the window and alerted the family on the first floor.

Everyone was safely evacuated and no one was hurt. Seven people in all were displaced. Firefighters said none of them were children.

A second home sustained fire and water damage as a result.

Firefighters said the second fire happened on Woolsey Street.

The cause in that case also appears to be improperly disposed fireworks.

No injuries were reported in that case as well.

