Fireworks fire forces seven people from New Haven home

A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
One pedestrian has been killed and another has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on Route 44 in Pomfret.More >
A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday morning, ambushed in a marked patrol car by a man with a revolver who was later killed by officers.More >
A Waterbury police officer was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which then left the scene, according to officials.More >
Hartford police are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night and may have been over prescription glasses.More >
New Haven police responded to a pit bull attack that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
A kayaker was injured on the Farmington River on Tuesday after her kayak capsized.More >
New Milford police dive team recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Housatonic River on Tuesday afternoon.More >
