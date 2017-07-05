Three hurt in Simsbury crash near school

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 10 in Simsbury Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Three people were hurt during a Wednesday morning crash in Simsbury, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the crash happened on Route 10, also known as Hopmeadow Street, toward Westwood Drive.

Police blocked off the front of the Westminster school.

Two people had to be transported to a hospital by ambulance. The third was taken by way of the Lifestar emergency helicopter.

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.