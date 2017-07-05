Waterbury man admits to being high on PCP at time of North Haven crash

Rahheem McDonald faces a number of charges following a crash that hospitalized two people in North Haven. Police said he was high in PCP at the time. (North Haven police)

North Haven police said they have a man in custody following a crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.

They said 37-year-old Rahheem McDonald of Waterbury was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Hartford Turnpike early Sunday morning.

The victims' vehicle rolled over and they were seriously hurt.

Police said McDonald fled the scene on foot, but was quickly found.

He admitted to being under the influence of PCP, according to investigators. He was also transported to the hospital.

Police said their investigation revealed that McDonald was in possession of a stolen firearm.

He was charged with DUI, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, driving with a suspended license, criminal impersonation, interfering with police, theft of a firearm, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

