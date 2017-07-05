PD: Durham man arrested for thousands of dollars of illegal fireworks

Theodore Lynch was arrested after police said he was in possession of thousands of dollars of exploded and unexploded illegal fireworks in Durham on the Fourth of July. (CT State Police)

A 50-year-old man was arrested after police said he was in possession of thousands of dollars of exploded and unexploded illegal fireworks in Durham on the Fourth of July.

Connecticut State Police received reports of a “large fireworks display” on Pine Lodge Trail around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers found about “$20,000 worth of exploded and unexploded illegal fireworks.”

Theodore Lynch, who lived at the Durham home, was charged with illegal possession of fireworks, second-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Lynch was released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Middletown Superior Court on July 19.

