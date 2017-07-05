New Haven man charges at Hamden officers with metal baseball bat

Jonathan Geneste is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and charging at Hamden officers with a baseball bat. (Hamden police)

A New Haven man was arrested after police said he punched his girlfriend in the face several times and charged at police officers with a metal baseball bat.

It happened in Hamden on Monday afternoon.

Jonathan Geneste, 22, was arrested.

Officers were called to what they described as a “rolling domestic dispute" on Hamden Park Drive around 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who is a 23-year-old New Haven woman, in front of Putnam Avenue.

Police said the woman had suffered facial injuries and was with her two children, whom are 1 and 5 years old. The woman told police that her boyfriend, who was identified as Geneste, had hit her in the face and “choked” her.

After the assault, police said he fled the area. A short time later, officers located Geneste in front of his home on Putnam Avenue.

Once officers arrived, police said Geneste "charged at officers, while in the possession of a metal baseball bat."

They were able to arrest him and charge him with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree strangulation, interfering with police and three counts of attempted assault on a police officer.

He's scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.