Flag presented to World War II vet whose brother was declared MIA

A 91-year-old World War II vet has been given a flag to commemorate his brother, the only known veteran from West Haven who was declared missing in action during the fighting in Europe.

Terrance R. Gilbert's brother James W. Gilbert disappeared in 1946.

With the help of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Terrance Gilbert said he has been able to compile medals honoring his brother's service.

Blumenthal presented the flag to Terrance Gilbert on Wednesday at the West Haven Veterans Museum.

The senator also helped get James Gilbert's military uniform for a display at the museum.

The only thing missing from the exhibit was an American Flag, which the family said they never received after James Gilbert was declared missing.

The exhibit was officially completed on Wednesday morning.

