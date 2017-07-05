Man dies days after being struck by vehicle in New Britain

A man is dead after being hit on Myrtle Street near Washington Street. (WFSB)

A man who was struck by a vehicle while walking in New Britain last week has died from his injuries.

Police said 58-year-old Gary Sgro was found lying in the street in the area of Myrtle and Washington Streets on June 30.

They said he was struck just before 2 a.m.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday, however, he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police said they are still looking into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3071.

