Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Cheshire

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing a 13-year-old girl from Cheshire.

Police said Junnat Imran was last seen at 2 a.m. at her home on Wednesday.

Imran, who was wearing red plaid or a teal colored shirt, was believed to be driving a white-colored 2011 Toyota Camry with a Connecticut license plate 968ZWG. Imran could be heading to Massachusetts.

Imran is being described as being 5’1” and weighs 90 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cheshire Police Department at 203-271-5500.

