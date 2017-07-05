Red Cross in need of blood donations

The Connecticut chapter of the American Red Cross said they are facing a blood shortage and are asking people to donate as soon as possible.

Officials with Red Cross said donations have "have fallen short of expectations" over the last two months, which has caused 61,000 fewer donations. The shortfall is equal to the Red Cross "not collecting any blood donations for more than four days."

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” Kelly Isenor, communications manager of the Connecticut Blood Services Region, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around the Fourth of July, donations "worse" because there are fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering. Officials with Red Cross said "this year is no exception" and less than 700 blood drives are scheduled before and after the holiday.

“Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible," Isenor said.

Officials with Red Cross said, "the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities."

Officials with Red Cross said in a survey of their donors, "more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after Independence Day."

To donate, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

