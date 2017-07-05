Sky Ride shuttered at Lake Compounce

It's the end of an era at Lake Compounce.

The amusement park in Bristol said on Wednesday that it is closing its Sky Ride after 20 years.

It released a statement to Eyewitness News.

"Due to the rugged terrain of the mountain and the limited access to the remote area, Lake Compounce has decided to close the SkyRide attraction permanently," said Jerry Brick, general manager of Lake Compounce. "We look forward to utilizing the loading zone area for future attractions in the coming years to continue to bring unforgettable fun to America's longest continuously operating amusement park."

