South Quaker Lane in West Hartford closed due to crash

TRAFFIC ALERT

South Quaker Lane in West Hartford closed due to crash

South Quaker Lane was closed because of a crash. (West Hartford Police Department)
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A road in West Hartford was closed on Wednesday after a motor vehicle crash. 

South Quaker Lane was closed between Farmington Avenue and Road. Drivers should avoid the area.

There were no reported on injuries. 

The crash caused a utility pole to be knocked over. There were more than 450 Eversource customers in West Hartford without power as of 1:30 p.m. 

