South Quaker Lane in West Hartford closed due to crash

South Quaker Lane was closed because of a crash. (West Hartford Police Department)

A road in West Hartford was closed on Wednesday after a motor vehicle crash.

South Quaker Lane was closed between Farmington Avenue and Road. Drivers should avoid the area. To avoid delays, click here.

There were no reported on injuries.

Road closure due to accident- utility pole down. No injuries. South Quaker is closed btw Farmington and Kinsgwood. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/JucaWMDnV9 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) July 5, 2017

The crash caused a utility pole to be knocked over. There were more than 450 Eversource customers in West Hartford without power as of 1:30 p.m.

