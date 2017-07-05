Lake's residents keep holiday quiet for nesting eagles

Fourth of July celebrations in Columbia could interfere with efforts to protect bald eagles in the town.

Authorities in Columbia asked residents to forego shooting off fireworks for the sake of a family of bald eagles. | Ken Koper

Independence Day was unusually quiet in one small Connecticut town as residents heeded a request to protect a family of bald eagles.

Carmen Vance, the first selectman of Columbia, says nobody set off fireworks around Columbia Lake during the long holiday weekend. State officials had warned the noise could startle an eaglet out of her nest before she was ready to fly.

Last summer, a pair of eagles became the first to call Columbia Lake home since the species returned to the state in 1992.

This spring, an eaglet appeared in the nest, which is located about 100 feet (30 meters) up in a tree.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the young eagle should be ready to fly in a couple of weeks.

