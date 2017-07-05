Documents: Drug deal gone bad led to Rocky Hill shooting

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left an off-duty Hartford firefighter injured.

It was a drug deal gone bad on the night an off-duty Hartford firefighter was shot in a business park.

It happened in April at C.A.R.S. of Connecticut in Rocky Hill. The alleged shooter worked there.

Court documents reveal that one of the businesses in the park was a meeting spot for the drug deal.

On Wednesday, the man who allegedly fired the shots, Jesus Perez, faced a judge. He’s accused of shooting Hartford firefighter Jimmy Ngo. The two were reportedly friends.

In court documents released on Wednesday, both Perez and Ngo, who was off-duty at the time, admit they were there to do a drug deal.

This is where the stories divert. Perez says the drug buyer shot Ngo after being confronted about the money. Ngo says the buyer never showed and when he was going to leave, Perez shot him in the back, chest, and face and then left him to die, by taking his phone and car.

For the last two and a half months, police investigated both stories, but the critical evidence came from GPS tracking and showed that while Ngo was fighting for his life at the fence company, he escaped to in Rocky Hill, his phone was traced to Perez’s neighborhood on Gilman Street in Hartford.

When police investigated, they found Ngo's car abandoned in New Britain and Perez's blood in it.

Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman released a statement on Wednesday that said “I am conducting a thorough investigation into any improper conduct related to this incident in conjunction with other city agencies. The Hartford Fire Department expects all employees to live by the highest ethical and professional standards at all times. There is absolutely zero tolerance for the kind of illegal activity depicted/alleged in the arresting affidavit. By no means, should this incident be reflective of the hard work and sacrifice that is demonstrated on a daily basis by the men and women of the Hartford Fire Department. After the investigation is complete, if warranted, this administration will determine what disciplinary measures need to be taken.”

According to Ngo's family, they say he's expected to return at the end of the month.

Ngo has no criminal record and it does not appear he is facing any charges.

