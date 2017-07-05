Part-time police officer owns CT bakery

A part-time Connecticut police officer is making a name for himself baking doughnuts. (WFSB)

Todd DeWald became a Seymour police officer but discovered he could make a pretty sweet deal making doughnuts on the side.

The longtime joke of police and their love for doughnuts is paying off for the owner of The Beanery Bistro in Windsor.

"In the beginning, it was kind of I heard you used to be a cop so go figure you make doughnuts,” DeWald said. “But I just kind of roll with them just smile, it's funny."

DeWald, 26, owns The Beanery Bistro on Palisado Avenue.

"I used to work here when I was going through college,” DeWald said.

DeWald went to the University of New Haven for criminal justice and shortly after graduation became a Seymour police officer.

"I was doing that for about a year and a half and it wasn't exactly what I wanted to do,” DeWald said.

DeWald got married in November, and his new father-in-law, who owns Bart's Drive-In, another restaurant next-door to the Beanery, offered him the new gig.

"I couldn't really refuse it,” DeWald said. “I wanted to be my own boss I want to do something like that."

DeWald started to add to the menu.

"Started doing the doughnuts on National Donut Day,” DeWald said. “It was a hit everybody liked them."

He also started hearing all the bad puns and jokes to follow.

"It's kind of funny because I never really had doughnuts when I was working,” DeWald said.

Now, DeWald said he wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to make them while filling in at the Seymour Police Department when needed.

"People like the homemade, the baked stuff every morning,” DeWald said. “They can actually come in and have a conversation with me over the counter."

DeWald said business is going well.

Dewald said he's still experimenting with making new recipes for doughnuts and expanding their menu. They're also looking at more renovations for the bistro.

