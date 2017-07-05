PD: 24-year-old man tried to entice 13-year-old girl

Edgar Rosario was arrested after police said he was trying to entice a 13-year-old girl. (Glastonbury Police Department)

A New Britain man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was trying to entice a 13-year-old girl in Glastonbury.

Police charged 24-year-old Edgar Rosario with enticing a minor, second-degree attempt to commit sex assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The arrest of Rosario comes after an investigation by the Glastonbury Police Department Computer Crimes Unit.

Police learned that Rosario tired "to meet someone who he thought was a 13 year old girl for the purposes of sexual activity." However, police said Rosario was communicating with an undercover police officer with the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations.

Rosario is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Thursday,

