Soaking Rain Possible Before the Week is Over!

I hope you enjoyed your 4th of July yesterday and the beautiful weather that came with it! Today – the 5th of July – featured even more pleasant conditions, as mostly sunny skies have prevailed. Temperatures have reached the middle 80s away from Long Island Sound and dew point temperatures have fallen into the lower 50s! This is all thanks to a large high pressure system that has kept us clear over the past few days.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The comfortable weather should continue into tonight. A few clouds and even some patchy fog may develop towards daybreak, but otherwise it should be mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s across Connecticut.

INCREASING CLOUDS TOMORROW…

Unfortunately, changes are on the way starting tomorrow. The high pressure system that has given us our recent gorgeous weather will move eastward into the Atlantic Ocean. At the same time, a stalled frontal boundary across the Mid-Atlantic States will extend eastward, which will allow a wave of low pressure to ride along it. Clouds will increase throughout the day and the flow will turn southeasterly. The clouds and onshore flow will hold temperatures in the lower 80s inland and the middle 70s at the shore.

RAIN TOMORROW NIGHT INTO FRIDAY…

The wave of low pressure will pass just south of Connecticut tomorrow night, spreading rain across the state from southwest to northeast after midnight with temperatures in the 60s. By the Friday morning commute, rain could be quite heavy as models are printing out over an inch of rain with this system!



Rain will end sometime Friday afternoon, but there is some uncertainty as to the exact timing of this. Most of the computer models have the rain exiting the state by early afternoon with some clearing shortly after that. This would allow for highs near 80, perhaps even higher in most places. However, the GFS keeps the rain over Connecticut all day, which would hold temperatures in the 70s. Right now, we are expecting the rain to leave by the early afternoon along with late-day clearing, but we will fine-tune the forecast as new information comes in.



Regardless of which scenario plays out, Friday will feature increased humidity, as dew points will be well into the 60s.

UNSETTLED SATURDAY MORNING, OTHERWISE NICE WEEKEND…

By Saturday morning, a cold front will pass through Connecticut, allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any showers that do develop will be gone by midday and skies will turn partly to mostly sunny as the front clears us and winds turn more northwesterly. It will be a warm day, with highs in the middle to upper 80s, but dew points will drop throughout the day.

Saturday night should be great for fireworks in Hartford and at Sailfest in New London! Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 70s in the evening and bottoming out near 60 by daybreak Sunday. The beautiful weather will continue into Sunday. It will be mostly sunny, the humidity will be low and temperatures will top out in the 80-85 degree range.

WARMER MONDAY, SHOWERS & STORMS TUESDAY…

A cold front will approach New England from the north and west early next week. The European Model is a little faster with the front than the GFS Model, bringing the front through Monday as opposed to Tuesday. Therefore, timing the showers and thunderstorms associated with the front is difficult. For now, we’ll go with the slower GFS. Therefore, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. Plus, Tuesday should be a very warm day with highs mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be higher as well due to a southerly flow in advance of the front.

PLEASANT WEDNESDAY…

Regardless of when the front comes through, high pressure will build in for Wednesday. This will bring us sunny skies and relatively low humidity. Highs will be near to slightly below average, reaching the lower 80s in most of the state. The normal high at Bradley Airport for July 12th is 85 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

