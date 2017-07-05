Police searching for Newington bank robbery suspect

Police are looking for this man in connection with a bank robbery. (Newington Police Department)

Police are searching for the man responsible robbing a bank in Newington on Wednesday afternoon.

An unidentified man entered the Stop &Shop located at 44 Fenn Road and presented a teller at the Peoples Bank location with a note. The note stated that he had a gun and demanded that she empty her drawer.

Police said the teller provided the suspect, who showed no weapon, with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the area in a grey, newer model Chrysler Town and Country mini-van. Police said there was no license plate on the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the bank robbery is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-594-6239.

