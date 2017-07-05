CT still has no state budget despite growing concerns

Connecticut could soon be the only state not to have a budget.

Maine and New Jersey finally adopted budgets and Illinois, which has not had one for more than two years, is getting close. Currently, Connecticut has its emergency plan in place and continues with a bare bones measure.

"It makes people's days brighter, productive and enjoyable,” Albert Lognin, of Hartford, said.

Lognin said he understands the importance of community support and he's been a part of Greater Hartford Association for Retarded Citizens for many years. HARC provides services for 2,700 people.

"We have to make some difficult decisions on who will be working and who will get support under what circumstances,” HARC President Andrea Barton Reeves said. “That's what not having a budget means it creates a tremendous amount of uncertainty."

Because Connecticut doesn't have a budget, Reeves said $100 million in funding is up in the air, which will affect new and current clients, with day services and employment opportunities.

"I would have preferred a mini-budget rather than an executive order, which is why I pleaded with people, but they didn't act by the deadline,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

The governor's budget was not voted on, nor was his three-month mini-budget to give lawmakers more time.

"I would rather see our budget put in place that's my first request then the mini-budget would be the way to go,” Republican Senate President Len Fasano said.

The Senate is hoping to bridge the gap.

"One way or another, we need to have a budget in place and we need 19 votes to pass it,” Majority Leader Bob Duff said. It’s important for republicans and democrats to come together."

The house, on the other hand, is divided. Democrats finally put forth a budget last week, the day before the deadline, without time to fully know the details.

The governor had to issue an executive order to keep things running but it has some real cuts for some real people.

"If there is no program or a budget, people will be vegetables,” Lognin said. “They will sleep all day, eat and be overweight. They won't be active."

Last week, House Democrats said they were going to come back to the State Capitol on July 18 and resume budget talks. But there is little confidence right now in that plan or some of the others.

