PD: 80-year-old man missing from Simsbury

Joseph Hallifax (submitted)
Police in Simsbury are searching for an 80-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Joseph Hallifax was last seen on Wednesday wearing a blue t-shirt and tan shorts.

He has blue eyes and is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-658-3100.

