Bridgeport police investigate murder-suicide

Bridgeport police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Police were called to an apartment on Wednesday evening a little before 7:30 p.m. on Trumbull Avenue. A resident told police two people inside were dead.

No identifications have been released at this time.

The state medical examiner has been notified and will rule a final cause of death.

