Husband and wife dead in Bridgeport murder-suicide

A husband and wife are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Bridgeport on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to an apartment on Trumbull Avenue a little after 7 p.m. where two people had been found dead.

An investigator said it appears a husband shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

"Gut wrenching anytime you see something like this senseless so senseless. Waste of life," said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez.

He said the couple has children but none were home during the violence. A relative said a 14-year-old girl was dropped off at some point after the incident and found the bodies.

"You leave behind people that care for you love you and yeah, you're gone but they're here and they have to deal with this," Perez said.

Perez added that it is too soon to know what led to this murder-suicide, but said it appears to be an instance of domestic violence spiraling out of control.

No identifications have been released at this time.

The state medical examiner has been notified and will rule a final cause of death.

