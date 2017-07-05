Deadly scooter crash closes road in Griswold

Norman Road in Griswold is closed following a deadly scooter crash.

Dispatchers from Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications reported the road closure around 9 p.m.

Norman Road is closed between Route 141 and Hopeville Road.

Dispatchers reported one fatality.

No further details were immediately available.

