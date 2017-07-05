Deadly scooter crash closes road in Griswold

A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A woman was killed and a teenager was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Route 44 in Pomfret.More >
A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday morning, ambushed in a marked patrol car by a man with a revolver who was later killed by officers.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
Lake Compounce in Bristol said on Wednesday that it is closing its Sky Ride after 20 years.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
A Waterbury police officer was hit by a car early Wednesday morning, the driver of which then left the scene, according to officials.More >
Police said they have a man in custody following a motel murder in Berlin and a crash in North Haven that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.More >
Three people were hurt during a Wednesday morning crash in Simsbury, according to firefighters.More >
