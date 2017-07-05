Couple warns others after becoming victims of card skimmer

A skimmer was recently found at the Cumberland Farms in Portland (WFSB)

Residents are being urged to check their bank accounts as Connecticut is being hit by a wave of identity theft.

Numerous people are complaining about losing money because of skimmers. They are electronic devices capable of stealing bank information and with travel season underway, state officials say thieves could be taking aim at your wallet.

Lauri Sirois and her husband had been away from their Colchester home for two weeks in mid-June.

A few days after they came back, she noticed some strange charges on their debit account.

“I noticed there were three withdrawals that completely wiped out our account,” Sirois said.

She says over $500 was stolen from her account. She believes it happened at an ATM at local Cumberland Farms in Portland, which is the same place some others have complained of seeing fraudulent charges on their accounts.

An employee at the Cumberland Farms said there was an issue with a skimmer within the last two months, but said it has since been resolved.

A spokesperson with the state’s Department of Consumer Protection said now is a prime time for thieves to steal from unsuspecting vacationers.

To avoid being ripped off by a skimmer either an ATM or gas pump, its experts suggest:

Plan ahead so you can retrace your steps should fraudulent charges arise

Use a credit card when paying for items

Pay close attention to your account statement

Make sure the gas station pump has a seal; if you can’t see it, ask an attendant, if it’s torn, report it.

“Just to go online and just educate you about what the skimmers look like,” Sirois said.

She added that she noticed the fraudulent charges within a few days, and her bank, Liberty Bank, has assured her she’ll get the money back, but she says a friend recently said the same thing happened to them.

She doesn’t want to see it happen to anyone else.

“I think it’s really important to keep an eye on your account,” Sirois said.

A spokesperson for Cumberland Farms said they were gathering information but would not be able to comment on the issue on Wednesday.

If you notice any issues with skimmers, you’re asked to contact consumer protection and law enforcement.

