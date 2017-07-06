Memorial planned for fallen Watertown sailor

A memorial service is planned for Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh on Thursday in Watertown. (WFSB/family photo)

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut was one of seven sailors in the collision of the USS Fitzgerald. (Courtesy of Lan Thi Huynh)

A memorial service will be held on Thursday afternoon to honor the life of a Connecticut sailor who died back in June.

Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, was one of the seven people killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship.

The memorial service is the first of at least two memorials for Ngoc. The timing of this event is scheduled in conjunction with his funeral.

According to officials, Ngoc was a former Watertown resident and was stationed on the U.S. warship in Japanese waters.

He was among seven sailors who went missing after the collision.

It was later announced by the Navy that all seven of them had died, including Ngoc , who was a sonar technician.

The Watertown Oakville Veterans Council said it will be holding the memorial service for him on Thursday afternoon on the Oakville green.

This service starts at 2 p.m. and all are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.