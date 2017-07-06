Suffield police seek help searching for man with memory issues

Police in Suffield hope the public can help find a missing 50-year-old man who has special needs.

They said Matthew Monette was last seen after he and his vehicle were dropped off at Gale Toyota in Enfield.

He did not show up for his scheduled work shift on Wednesday and his family has not heard from him.

Police described him as standing 5'6" tall and weighing 250 pounds. He also has brown eyes and brown balding hair.

He was wearing sneakers, grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and an Army baseball hat.

Police said Monette has memory issues as well as other medical complications.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffield police at 860-668-3870.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.