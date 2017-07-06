Wife, husband identified in Bridgeport murder-suicide

A man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened inside an apartment at the Trumbull Gardens in Bridgeport on Wednesday night. (WFSB)

The discovery of an apparent murder suicide in Bridgeport on Wednesday has had an impact on the community.

Police identified the woman as Jennifer Knox, 33, and her husband as 32-year-old Keith Knox.

Police said they are trying to piece together exactly what happened when children made the grim discovery.

"They were dropped off by the [biological] father and they found the bodies," said Chief AJ Perez, Bridgeport police.

The search for a motive continued on Thursday.

When officers arrived at the Trumbull Gardens just before 7:30 p.m., they found two people dead inside apartment 405H from gunshots.

They said it appears that the man shot his wife and then himself.

Both Jennifer Knox and Keith Knox lived in the home together, according to police.

Those close to the family told Eyewitness News that they are devastated.

"We was in shock," said Enrique Franceschi of Bridgeport. "We can't believe it."

Franceschi said the unidentified wife who was killed was all about family.

"She never really got into no kind of messes," he said.

Police said the children are staying with their biological father.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.