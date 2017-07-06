Hartford Dispensary closes following overnight fire

A fire at the Hartford Dispensary in New Britain is under investigation. (WFSB)

A building used as a drug addiction treatment center in New Britain will be closed on Thursday following an overnight fire.

Officials are looking into what sparked the fire at the Hartford Dispensary around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that it started in an air conditioning unit.

"When units arrived, they had fire on the roof," said Deputy Chief Paul Walsh, New Britain Fire Department. "They got inside and found fire on the second floor. The companies made a quick knockdown. And now we have investigators on scene."

Crews said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Officials said Hartford Dispensary will be closed through Friday.

