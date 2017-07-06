Friday's rain could include a few rumbles of thunder

Say goodbye to the beautiful weather that state has been enjoying, at least for a couple of days.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said a system that could deposit a soaking rain should arrive late Thursday night and last through Friday morning.

"While there may be a few showers in the state [Thursday], many towns will remain dry," Dixon said.

The clouds have already begun gathering ahead of it and temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-70s to low-80s.

"[Thursday night] and really into early Friday morning we will see a better chance for steadier and even heavier rain," Dixon said.

By the Friday morning commute, Haney said the rain could be quite heavy.

"Models are printing out over an inch of rain with this system," he said.

However, some uncertainty remains about the timing and how much rain could fall.

"There is a lot of uncertainty as to where the heaviest of the rain will fall, [it] very likely will be a narrow band," Dixon said. "By late morning Friday, some areas may receive very little rain while others may pick up an inch or two here in CT."

The models have been all over the place, according to Dixon.

"In addition to the threat for heavier rain, thunderstorms will also be possible early in the morning," Dixon said.

It should come to an end by Friday afternoon.

"Most of the computer models have the rain exiting the state by early afternoon with some clearing shortly after that," Haney said.

That means highs could return to the 80s or higher in parts of the state. The humidity will also be on the rise with dew point temperatures well into the 60s.

"A front that was to move through Saturday morning and provide a chance for rain/thunder may arrive a bit later," Dixon said. "This will mean the threat for storms goes into the afternoon hours."

Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days.

"It will be mostly sunny, temperatures will top out in the 80-85 degree range and the humidity will be low," Haney said.

